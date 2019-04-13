BREAKING: Former CNN presenter Soni Methu collapsed and died in Diani, Kwale

Kenyan journalist Soni Methu, the former host of CNN’s “Inside Africa,” has died at the age of 34.

She collapsed suddenly on Thursday in Kenya and died en route to the hospital, her sister, Faith Methu, said in a statement.

The cause of death remains unknown at this time.

“We don’t know much but a post mortem will be done to tell exactly what happened,” Faith Methu said.

Soni Methu hosted “Inside Africa,” CNN International’s longest-running feature program, from 2014 until 2015 when the show moved to a new format without a presenter.

“We are shocked and saddened to learn of the passing of our friend and former colleague Soni Methu,” CNN said in a statement.

“Our heartfelt condolences to her family and friends, from all at CNN.”

Methu was very proud to be the first Kenyan host of “Inside Africa,” and was passionate about presenting her homeland to the world.

Those at CNN who knew and worked with her say she had a great energy, an ability to light up the room and was incredibly kind to those she worked with as well as people she met in her travels.

She was previously east Africa correspondent at South African news channel eNCA for two years, where she covered the Westgate Mall terrorist attack in Nairobi and other incidents in the region.