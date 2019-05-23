Kenya Today

Breaking: Flying squad arrests 4 suspects in connection to car theft in Ngong

Detectives have arrested four suspects in a car theft ring during a raid at a residential home in Ngong.

The officers from the Directorate of Criminal Investigation (DCI), acting on a tip off, stormed the house where they found stolen vehicles that had been dismantled for spare parts.

The gang replaces spare parts and places fake number plates on vehicles before selling to unsuspecting individuals.

The suspects intended to sell the vehicle to an unsuspecting buyer for Sh6.5 million, DCI said.

