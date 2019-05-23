Breaking: Flying squad arrests 4 suspects in connection to car theft in Ngong

Detectives have arrested four suspects in a car theft ring during a raid at a residential home in Ngong.

#FlyingSquad Detectives, acting on intelligence, Today carried out an operation on a private house within Ngong area & arrested 4 suspects in connection to an organized crime in which vehicles are stolen, dismantled & spare parts sold. Vehicles replaced w/other spare parts & sold pic.twitter.com/LMB34Yc5SH — DCI KENYA (@DCI_Kenya) May 23, 2019

The officers from the Directorate of Criminal Investigation (DCI), acting on a tip off, stormed the house where they found stolen vehicles that had been dismantled for spare parts.

A motor vehicle Registration No. KBX 449A which was reported stolen from Central Police Station area on 7th April 2019 & initially white was found changed to black & number plates changed to KCL 390P. The suspects intended to sell the vehicle to unsuspecting buyer for Ksh. 6.5M. pic.twitter.com/JrfnmIhJCf — DCI KENYA (@DCI_Kenya) May 23, 2019

The gang replaces spare parts and places fake number plates on vehicles before selling to unsuspecting individuals.

The four suspects are:- Mr. Zacharia Maina Mr. Stephen Ndungu Mr. Francis Karuthi & Mr. James Kamau. Suspects in lawful custody as @DCI_Kenya Detectives carry out further investigations. — DCI KENYA (@DCI_Kenya) May 23, 2019

The suspects intended to sell the vehicle to an unsuspecting buyer for Sh6.5 million, DCI said.