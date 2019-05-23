Breaking: Flying squad arrests 4 suspects in connection to car theft in Ngong

Detectives have arrested four suspects in a car theft ring during a raid at a residential home in Ngong.
#FlyingSquad Detectives, acting on intelligence, Today carried out an operation on a private house within Ngong area & arrested 4 suspects in connection to an organized crime in which vehicles are stolen, dismantled & spare parts sold. Vehicles replaced w/other spare parts & sold pic.twitter.com/LMB34Yc5SH
The officers from the Directorate of Criminal Investigation (DCI), acting on a tip off, stormed the house where they found stolen vehicles that had been dismantled for spare parts.
A motor vehicle Registration No. KBX 449A which was reported stolen from Central Police Station area on 7th April 2019 & initially white was found changed to black & number plates changed to KCL 390P. The suspects intended to sell the vehicle to unsuspecting buyer for Ksh. 6.5M. pic.twitter.com/JrfnmIhJCf
The gang replaces spare parts and places fake number plates on vehicles before selling to unsuspecting individuals.
The four suspects are:-
Mr. Zacharia Maina
Mr. Stephen Ndungu
Mr. Francis Karuthi &
Mr. James Kamau.
Suspects in lawful custody as @DCI_Kenya Detectives carry out further investigations.
The suspects intended to sell the vehicle to an unsuspecting buyer for Sh6.5 million, DCI said.
