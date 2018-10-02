BREAKING: Flamboyant Businessman Don Bosco Gichana Arrives Home From TZ Jail

Flamboyant businessman Don Bosco Gichana is set to touch down in Kenyan soil today after being released from Tanzania Jail where he spent close to 6 years in jail over allegations of money luandering.

He was fined about Ksh15million an amount that is said to have been raised by his family and close friends like Prime Minister Raila Odinga, DP Ruto and Hon Oscar Sudi who is his brother inlaw.



Don’s first agenda will be to visit his village and pay respects to his mother who passed on two years ago while Don was in jail and therefore was unable to attend the funeral. The other agenda is to catch with his lovely beautiful Ethiopian wife and their daughter who is like 11 or 12 years old now

He was fined Tsh300,000,000 (Ksh15 million) after pleading guilty to money laundering and fraud charges. He was sentenced in a plea-bargain deal in which he admitted guilty of conspiracy to commit crime of money laundering for a negotiated lesser sentence of five years in prison (which he has already served and a fine of about 15million)

He secured his freedom yesterday after paying the fine. The youthful businesses cum politician has been in Arusha prison for over 5 years

Gichana also admitted the four exhibits presented by the prosecution, Tanzanian media reported.

He was accused that between 2008 and 2010 he filed false tax returns electronically to the US State Department of Treasury internal revenue service using different names of Dale Houston, Herbert Breneman and Syron Hess among others.

Before his arrest, Don had contested for Kitutu Chace South MP seat and lost to his friend Hon Richard Onyonkoa. The ever broke Onyonka is happy that Don is back but then he has to contend with a serious contender. others in the race for the seat include DP Ruto’s Youth affairs advisor Antony Kibagendi. The three contenders know each other well and will be interesting to see how the game plays out.

Don Bosco is expected to align himself with Raila Odinga owing to the big role the former premier played to have released and also considering the close working relationship with President Uhuru.