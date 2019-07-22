Breaking: Finance offices burnt to ashes in Kitui county

Kitui County Finance and Economic Planning offices were early Monday morning razed down by fire.

Confirming the incident, Kitui County Finance Executive Mary Nguli said the source of the 2am fire is yet to be established.

Officers from Kitui Police Station have since launched investigations into the mysterious incident.

The fire comes slightly over a year since another one gutted down the county Sports, Culture and Tourism offices.

The incident of finance offices have earlier happened to other counties a move that is always seen as a move to delete corruption cases mostly embezzlement of public resources.