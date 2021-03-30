Breaking: Finance minister Philip Mpango approved by parliament as Tanzanian Vice president

Tanzania’s parliament has approved Finance Minister Dr Philip Mpango’s nomination as Vice President and will be sworn in tomorrow.

The 63-year-old’s name will now be in the books of history as he take up the new task ahead in line with the country’s Constitution.

Mpango will take over the position left vacant by Suluhu following her swearing as Tanzania’s 6th President on March 19, two days after President John Pombe Magufuli’s death.

Mpango has held the position of Finance Minister since November 2015.

In February this year, he was forced to address a press conference after reports that he had succumbed to Covid-19.

The minister, who was filmed coughing and gasping, left many in shock as he defended his health in the company of his doctor at the Benjamin Mkapa Hospital in Dar es Salaam.

Tanzanians: Minister of Finance Dr Mpango is seriously ill, on a ventilator, due to COVID-19

Government: Dr Mpango is not very ill. Let’s call a press conference and show you the Finance Minister. He does not even need to wear a mask.