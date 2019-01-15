Breaking : Explosion, heavy gunfire at 14 Riverside in Nairobi, Terror Attack?

Chiromo, Riverside under attack by terrorists, if any one has a relative there follow up.

Unconfirmed reports indicate there was an explosion outside one of the buildings before gunshots filled the air at around 3PM, East Africa time.

A picture of a car on fire is circulating online and heavy smoke can be seen billowing from the area.

People trapped inside the buildings report of incessant shootings with many taking to social media to say they are holed up in several of the adjacent buildings. Many others reported of an active shooter in one of the buildings.

Security opratives have already arrived at the scene. Stay Safe



more to follow