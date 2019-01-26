BREAKING: EXPLOSION at Odeon Cinema Nairobi, one person injured

An explosion has occurred in Nairobi at the Tom Mboya – Latema Road intersection in what is suspected to be a IED.
One person was reportedly injured in the 7pm incident.
Preliminary reports indicated that a man of Somali descent had hired a cart pusher to carry a box when the luggage went off.
The device inside the box is suspected to have been a improvised explosive device. The owner of the luggage ran away.
Police have secured the scene for forensic analysis.
The incident comes in the wake of a terror attack at the upmarket DusitD2 complex on 14 Riverside Drive on January 15 that claimed 21 lives.
The Somali-based jihadi group al Shabaab claimed responsibility.
More details to follow …
