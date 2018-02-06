Breaking Exclusive Live Photos: Miguna Miguna Arriving In Kajiado Court, Facing Three Counts

Miguna Miguna has been produced (quietly) in a Kajiado court facing three charges;
I. Being presenting and consenting to administration of an oatm
h
II. Taking part in Unlawful assembly
III. Engaging in organised criminal activity contract to section 3(a)
Read see charge sheet;
U
Comments
Anonymous says
NO MIGUNA NO PEACE NO MIGUNA NO REST
Anonymous says
why should you rest if you don’t want to rest.but others will continue with their work and rest when they want.
Khalwaleist says
Kikuyus will suffer seriously.
Anonymous says
there is nothing to argue about. the law is law whether Kikuyu or Luo.follow the law!!
Anonymous says
SO WHAT LAW IS BEING FOLLOWED HERE IMBECILE?
Anonymous says
stop these useless and fake post that man was not in that so called court