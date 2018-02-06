Kenya Today

Breaking Exclusive Live Photos: Miguna Miguna Arriving In Kajiado Court, Facing Three Counts

Miguna Miguna has been produced (quietly) in a Kajiado court facing three charges;

I. Being presenting and consenting to administration of an oatm
h
II. Taking part in Unlawful assembly
III. Engaging in organised criminal activity contract to section 3(a)
Read see charge sheet;
