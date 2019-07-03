BREAKING VIDEO: Propagandist Dennis Itumbi ARRESTED over DP Ruto fake assassination letter, driven to DCI for questioning

Dennis Itumbi arrested in Nairobi Central Business District; taken to DCI Headquarters for questioning in reference to letter on ‘DP Ruto assassination’

Dennis Itumbi has been bundled into this car by people believed to be police. pic.twitter.com/oMzZ3Z7hjX — Grace Kerongo (@hotsecretz) July 3, 2019



Dennis Itumbi was on Wednesday afternoon arrested by detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations.

Detectives found him at a restaurant within the Nairobi city centre and whisked him away in their vehicle.

Reports indicate that they are on their way to the DCI headquarters.

Though it remains unclear as to why he has been arrested, the Daily Nation newspaper recently reported that the DCI was zeroing in on two suspects linked to the alleged assassination letter involving Deputy President William Ruto.

The Sunday article identified the two suspects as DP Ruto’s aides but did not disclose their names.

However, in a scathing attack on the daily, Itumbi faulted the report and accused the newspaper of lowering journalistic standards.

“Journalism is at its lowest form, when Daily Nation pens a story and reproduces allegation after allegation – but does not bother to call or text any of the communication officers in the Presidency they claim are being sought by DCI Kenya and are in hiding. Objective verification,” he said on Twitter.

Three Cabinet Secretaries were summoned to the DCI headquarters on June 24, 2019 on allegations of plotting to kill the DP.

They had been summoned following a letter circulating that detailed an alleged meeting at Hotel La Mada on Thika Road with the DP as the main agenda.

The CSs rubbished the allegations termeing the claims as “wild” and “unsubstantiated.”

It later emerged that the letter had been drafted at a cyber cafe in Lang’ata area, Nairobi.

This is after police turned to the Federal Bureau of Investigations to probe the allegations.

Itumbi who previously worked at State House as director Digital, Innovations and Diaspora Communications Director, has been camping at the DP’s office ever since he was edged out of his position.

Posts on his social media profiles are mostly about Dr. Ruto’s activities around the country.