The director of public presecution Norrdin Haji has ordered for the release of Kakamega senator cleophas Malala and former sports CS Rashid Echesa have been released.
The two were arrested this week over Matungu clashes which led to death of more than 11 people.
More to follow…
Breaking: EX CS Echesa , Senator Malala released
The director of public presecution Norrdin Haji has ordered for the release of Kakamega senator cleophas Malala and former sports CS Rashid Echesa have been released.
Leave a Reply