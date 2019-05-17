Breaking: Ex CS Echesa arrested during DP Ruto’s rally over Matungu clashes

Ex- Sports CS Rashid Echesa was arrested today and was grilled over recent notorious Matungu Gang killings in Kakamega County.
Amakanji Thomas
@AmakanjiThomas
At one time former CS Rashid Echesa thought he is a demi god and above everyone to an extent of insulting Raila! Today evening he was picked like a rat 🐀 in Malinya😁😁siasa mbaya maisha mbaya!
he class seven drop out had earlier in the year fallen in with detectives he was accused of issuance of work permits to Pakistani belly dancers in what police believed was a human trafficking ring.
Before his firing, his acknowledged hisrelationship with suspected conman Henry Waswa who is in court for defrauding tycoon Naushad Merali by mimicking President Uhuru Kenyatta’s voice.Image result for echesa arrested
Echesa was arrested moments after leaving a meeting in Malinya, Ikolomani where DP William Ruto had addressed area leaders including Bonny Khalwale who later announced his defection to Jubilee party.
Echesa was taken to the Kakamega Central Police Station and is reportedly being interrogated over the recent Matungu killings that left 12 people dead.
Comments
xavir says
I think this guy Rashid Echesa thrives in being antagonistic. Very abrasive and always punching way beyond his weight. He needs to manage his strategies very carefully. Only saintly clean can survive in Kenyan politics with this kind of approach
Xavier says
Haron says
Echesa can Bite what he can never Swallow None is above the Law.A fool can not think before doing,But the clever one can watch his ways Carefully.
Anonymous says
Quite diabolic, to say the least, hoods of robbers on a killing spree that with no remorse, targeting the poor defenseless folks on the payroll of outlandish and incompetent politicians. Bribery in churches money laundering and the use of offensive and vile language is nowadays synonymous with team tanga tanga as they bankroll crimes against humanity just like in the dark gloomy days of the dreaded and much fearsome yk92…wsr has unleashed a wave of fear and uncertainty, threatening farmers with reprisals of cruel nature as trained militia youths kill as they rob to satisfy their quench for elusive power ,trading in fear mongering, sex crimes to taint government efforts regarding peacebuilding under the much-coveted handshake…dirty money is being used on youths with ulterior motives at the hands of looters, imposing a culture of pillage a rife.