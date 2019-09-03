Breaking: Emurua Dikirr MP Johanna Ngeno arrested in Mau forest

By Milton Were

Emurrua Dikirr Member of Parliament Johanna Ngeno has been arrested after leading protests against the second Mau Forest eviction.

Some local leaders have also opposed the planned evictions and called for dialogue.

Tension has gripped the settlers since Environment Cabinet Secretary Keriako Tobiko directed that they leave the forest.

The CS ordered the land to be cleared of human settlement immediately, because it forms a crucial part of the water tower.The evictions target about 10,000 families occupying approximately 17,000 acres of forest land.

On Monday, some 4,000 learners could not access primary schools that were put up by the Government at a cost of Sh40 million between 2011 and 2016.

About 100 policemen in five police vehicles were stationed around Sierra Leone according to a report by the Standard.

The armed regular officers were stationed at Koitabai Primary, Chebirbeleek, Sebetet, Noosagam.

They turned away the learners, informing them that there are no schools in the area.The children seemingly had heeded calls by some Rift Valley leaders, who on Sunday told residents to ignore the Government’s order asking pupils to stay away from the shut schools.