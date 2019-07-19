Breaking: Mt Kenya mafia ‘project’ Ekuru Aukot offices raided by armed gunmen

Six armed goons, on Thursday evening, reportedly raided the Thirdway Alliance Kenya offices in Lavington, Nairobi.

It is alleged that the goons shot at the party’s Secretary General, Fredrick Okango, who ran and hid in one of the offices.

On their Twitter page, the party led by former presidential candidate, Ekuru Aukot, divulged that their offices had been invaded by six armed men.

Our party office @Thirdwaykenya in Lavington , chalbi drive has just been invaded by 6 armed Nairobi.They have shot at our SG @fokango who ran and hid inside one of the offices.This comes barely few hours after Punguza Mizigo Bill passed .This a cowardly act — #TeamPunguzaMizigo (@EAukot) July 18, 2019

On Thursday the Independent Electoral Boundaries Commission (IEBC) verified the party’s ‘Punguza Mzigo’ Initiative, pushing for constitutional amendments.

The ‘Punguza Mzigo’ initiative seeks a constitutional review to overhaul the structure of government in order to reduce the burden of the cost of governance to taxpayers.

The initiative is said to have met the required threshold of at least one million signatures.

The commission, in a press statement, stated that the initiative sponsored by Aukot’s Thirdway Alliance Kenya Party, was supported by a total of 1,222,541 registered voters.

“The commission has since verified that the initiative has been supported by 1,222,541 registered voters. This is, therefore, to notify the public and all stakeholders that the initiative has met the requisite threshold as required by the said articles 257(4) of the constitution of Kenya, 2010,” recorded IEBC.