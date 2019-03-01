Breaking: Echesa beaten in his own game, sacked

Ex-Sports Cabinet Secretary Rashid Echesa and Senator Cleophas Malala’s rivalry took a new twist late last year from threatening each other online to blackmailing each other with nude photos.

CS Echesa’s photos in a compromising situation did rounds online after being leaked by one of his intermediaries.

The obscene images understands have in the past been used in a South African tabloid newspaper.

The CS had requested three journalists to photo-shop Senator Malala in a compromising position in a bid to seek revenge. The three journos, David Ndolo, Stafford Ondego and Alex Njue are alleged to have been employed by CS Rashid Echesa.

The journalists begged for forgiveness after the alleged photo-shop failed since Malala got a tip-off of the plans to tarnish his image and alerted the police.

Malala also accused Echesa of publicly trying to defame him in a recent radio interview where he said that Deputy President William Ruto gave Senator Malala Ksh7 million, the money he used to construct and furnish his house.

Malala has also been rebuking Echesa as a Standard 7 drop-out who does not understand his work as CS. The three journalists were arrested and were arraigned before a magistrate.

His firing on Friday morning by the President, however, comes as no surprise. Uhuru appointed CS Amina Mohamed to replace him and appointed Professor George Magoha to take over the the Education Ministry.

Rashid Echesa will be remembered as the CS who attended more “Funerals” than matches.