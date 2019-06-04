Breaking: EACC Police storm home of Hon Onyango Oloo, Kisumu county lost millions

Detectives from the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission on Tuesday raided the home of Kisumu Speaker Onyango Oloo.

His home in the lavish Milimani estate and others in Nairobi as well as those belonging to current and former officials of the Lake Basin Development Authority were also raided.

“It’s true searches have been conducted in my houses both Nairobi and Kisumu. I am cooperating as there’s nothing to hide. Hope the truth will come out and if anyone found culpable, to be punished accordingly, ” Mr. Oloo said.

Oloo, a former chairman of the authority, added that he had recorded statement with the EACC officers in Kisumu.

He told journalists that he is unaware whether he is under arrest or not.

EACC officers declined to comment on the matter only saying the issue was being handled at the headquarters in Nairobi.

The agency’s Communications Officer Yassin Aila had earlier indicated that the raids are part of investigations into the loss of millions of shillings used for the construction of Kisumu Lake Basin Development Authority mall.

Mr. Aila however declined to identify the individuals whose homes were raided.

The EACC is probing two issues from the project: the cost variation and the decision by the Authority to use a government instrument to secure a loan from cooperative bank without consent from the AG.

LBDA took a loan of Ksh.2.5billion from Co-operative Bank which was charged to the title deed of the authority’s land.

Treasury had only allocated the LBDA Ksh.1billion to clear the debt but the National Assembly Finance Committee secured an additional Ksh.1.6billion in the 2016/17 budget.