BREAKING DRAMA: Raila and Uhuru make way to Bomas, Who Will be Given Certificate

Sources indicate both prime minister Raila Odinga and President Uhuru will be at Bomas of Kenya where IEBC chairman Wafula Chebukati is expected to announce the winner of just concluded general election.

Prime Minister Raila has disputed the provisional results displayed at IEBC and being streamed live on TV that show Uhuru a clear winner.

Raila has instead termed the numbers being displayed as fake and has declared he won the election with 8.04million votes against Uhuru’s 7.77million votes.

The BASS coalition yesterday maintained they had legitimate numbers leaked from IEBC serversion that confirmed Raila the winner.

On the hand the IEBC is expected to declare president Uhuru the winner with over 8.174million votes against Raila”s 6.760 votes as displayed at Bomas.