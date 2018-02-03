BREAKING DRAMA: Miguna Miguna RE-ARRESTED, Being Detained At Lari Police Station In Kiambu,

NRM Leader General Miguna Miguna has been re-arrested and driven to Lari Police Station in Kiambu where is he held. Police have denied his lawyers and family access and therefore his status is unknown. This is as per his lawyer Edwin Sifuna in tweet shared widely among the NRM supporters and followers.
The continued arrest of Miguna is unlawful and a direct contempt of court on orders issued by Justice Wakiaga that ordered Police to release Miguna Miguna immediately.
Here are the tweets.
Miguna is at Lari Police Station. OCS, OCPD have denied access to counsel and family. We do not know his state.
— Edwin Sifuna (@edwinsifuna) February 3, 2018
Just as we suspected Miguna was moved overnight from Githunguri but is still within Kiambu County. We have fanned out to various outposts in the County to find him. #MigunaMigunaArrested
— Edwin Sifuna (@edwinsifuna) February 3, 2018
Miguna has been put back in the Cells afew minutes ago here at Githunguri Police Statipn. It appears orders have come to the local police to defy the High Court release order. https://t.co/WgMWc4SS1h
— Edwin Sifuna (@edwinsifuna) February 2, 2018
Someone tell Fred Matiang’i that once a Court Order is issued, it must be obeyed unless and until it is reviewed either by the same Court or by a higher Court. There can never be debate about whether to obey or not to obey. It does not matter that the Order seems unreasonable (to him) or obviously flawed or whatever. It must be obeyed. A Court Order is a Court Order. It is not an opinion. It is not a suggestion. It is not an advice. It is not a request. It is an Order. It must be obeyed
Comments
Mr. Cajetan says
We are in a police state the military should come in to salvage this country. There is no need for the rule of law because those who are supposed to enforce it are voluntarily breaking it. The country is polarised and there is anarchy more than the colonial days. God save this country if the military can not intervene.
Anonymous says
When the rigging of Kenyan elections is supported by USA, European Union & African Union while simultaneously attacking, vehemently, those who protest against the rigging, YOU KNOW YOU ARE IN A STATE RUN BY DICTATORS! These three bodies are 100% in support of that DICTATORSHIP!
USA and EUROPEAN UNION are in support of rigging in order to serve their NATIONAL INTERESTS IN KENYA; AFRICAN UNION IS IN SUPPORT TO RUBBER STAMP THE DICTATORSHIP in exchange for bribes to elites populating the organization who are actually appointed by AFRICAN DICTATORS THEMSELVES!!
AFRICA UNION IS A TOOTHLESS BODY THAT SERVICES THE AGENDA OF WESTERN POWERS!!!
Anonymous says
Where do we go from here??????
Anonymous says
If the government and the police continuously defy the court order, why should other people respect it? Uhuru Government is above the law! Where is Godec? When it comes to Raila, he is quick to condemn him, when the government suppress people he is AWOL. Kenya people will start not listening to Godec. After all, Uhuru disobeyed him and treated him with contempt during ICC trial and called him imperialist that why he respect him. Now he call Uhuru charming!
Kiambu, Uhuru’s home town is where all government opposition are being detained. Why Kiambu? Nearer to Karura forest where massacre takes place. Government don’t last for ever, we remember when Kikuyus were demonstrating against Moi the other day. Uhuru will be a passing cloud just like any other leader when his term end. The new government will do just as you did to them.
Anonymous says
The gov should continue showing the willingness en ability to fight impunity and arrogance exercised by polical goons
Kipyegon says
Akae ndani
Otis says
I thought the fool was the General of the People’s Republic of Kenya, I thought his President Rt Hon Odinga had some powers to bail him out. You are yapping to the government you don’t recognize to release the Miguna….. Raila knows he has a foolish following