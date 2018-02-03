BREAKING DRAMA: Miguna Miguna RE-ARRESTED, Being Detained At Lari Police Station In Kiambu,

NRM Leader General Miguna Miguna has been re-arrested and driven to Lari Police Station in Kiambu where is he held. Police have denied his lawyers and family access and therefore his status is unknown. This is as per his lawyer Edwin Sifuna in tweet shared widely among the NRM supporters and followers.

The continued arrest of Miguna is unlawful and a direct contempt of court on orders issued by Justice Wakiaga that ordered Police to release Miguna Miguna immediately.

Here are the tweets.

Miguna is at Lari Police Station. OCS, OCPD have denied access to counsel and family. We do not know his state. — Edwin Sifuna (@edwinsifuna) February 3, 2018

Just as we suspected Miguna was moved overnight from Githunguri but is still within Kiambu County. We have fanned out to various outposts in the County to find him. #MigunaMigunaArrested — Edwin Sifuna (@edwinsifuna) February 3, 2018

Miguna has been put back in the Cells afew minutes ago here at Githunguri Police Statipn. It appears orders have come to the local police to defy the High Court release order. https://t.co/WgMWc4SS1h — Edwin Sifuna (@edwinsifuna) February 2, 2018

Someone tell Fred Matiang’i that once a Court Order is issued, it must be obeyed unless and until it is reviewed either by the same Court or by a higher Court. There can never be debate about whether to obey or not to obey. It does not matter that the Order seems unreasonable (to him) or obviously flawed or whatever. It must be obeyed. A Court Order is a Court Order. It is not an opinion. It is not a suggestion. It is not an advice. It is not a request. It is an Order. It must be obeyed



