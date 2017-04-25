BREAKING DRAMA: Hon Ochillo Ayacko DECLARED VALID Winner of Migori ODM Gubernatorial Nominations, Gov Obado Declared himself Winner

Confusion in Migori County as Hon Ochillo Ayacko is announced winner of ODM governorship ticket by garnering 110,351 votes against the incumbent Gov Obado 56,656 votes. Incumbent Governor Okoth Obado was earlier announced winner by the Returning Officer beating his closest challenger Ochillo Ayacko in the highly contested nomination exercise.





Hon Ochillo Ayacko had obtained a court order blocking ODM nomination results. The order stated that the results had been nullified and any further announcement would be an act in futility. Hon Ayacko approached the Appeals Tribunal complaining that the nominations were not being handled in a fair manner.



In the ealier announced results the incumbent Governor Okoth Obado was declared winner having allegdly garned a total of 110,142 votes against Ochillo Ayacko’s 59,449 and Ann Anyanga’s 1,990, according to the Migori County Returning Officer. It later emerged that the returning officer who handed over Obado a certificate was an imposter.



Hon Ayacko, whose results were announced at Hillview hotel by chairman of Migori election panel Tom Otike, garnered the 110,351 same as those won by governor Obado who was declared a winner by returning officer Samson Olala. Mr Ayacko was handed a provisional nomination certificate. Mr Ayacko who had vowed to challeng governor Obado’s win in court, refuted Mr Obado’s win saying votes were incomplete.