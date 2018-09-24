Kenya Today

BREAKING: Governor Obado Pleads Not Guilty To Sharon Murder, Detained At Industrial Area Prison

Migori Governor Okoth Obado was on Monday charged with the murder of Sharon Otieno after it was proven that he is fit to stand trial.

Appearing before judge Jessie Lessit, Governor Obado pleaded not guilty to the charge of killing the Rongo University student.

Judge Lessit, however, directed that the governor be detained at the Industrial Area Remand Prison until Tuesday afternoon when his bail application will be heard.

The prosecution is seeking to have Obado denied bail.

The court was told that the Migori Governor is fit to stand trial after a mental assessment confirmed he is of sound mind.

More to follow…

