BREAKING DRAMA: Bobi Wine Freed Then RE-ARRESTED As Kizza Bisigye Also Arrested

Kizza Besigye, a fierce critic of Uganda President Yoweri Museveni has been arrested moments after treason charges against Bobi Wine were dropped. Latest news is that Bobi Wine has been rearrested !

Is Museveni trying to divert attention from Bobi Wine to Kizza Besigye? well, many pundits think Bobi Wine popularity was skyrocketing and thus Museveni wants to divert attention to slow down Bobi Wine.

Bobi Wine who could not walk properly was released by a Gulu general military court-martial.

He was taken to a Magistrate Court to face charges of unlawful possession of weapons and ammunition.

Bobi was seen shedding tears during an NBS live broadcasting at the Martial court.

He was arrested on August 13 on suspicion of involvement in the stoning of a presidential convoy during a parliamentary by-election campaign.

Three other lawmakers and dozens of other people also detained in relation to the stoning incident were charged with treason.

More to follow