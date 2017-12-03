BREAKING: Dr Ndii Missing At Diani Police Station, May Have Been Transfired To Nairobi

Arrested NASA chief strategist Dr David Ndii who arrested on Dunday evening and briefly detained at Diani Police station cannot be traced.
Family and party officials could not find him. Police will modt likely transfer him to Nairobi via road using old flyinh squard Peogeot cards.
Ealier it was reported thus:
Officers from the flying squad have a few minutes ago arrested David Ndii over his recent remarks about the People’s Assembly.
Ndii was picked from his Leopard Beach Hotel in Kwale where the police had earlier surrounded it something that prompted NASA leader Raila Odinga to ask him not to cooperate with the Police until governors Ali Hassan Joho of Mombasa and his Kilifi counterpart Amason Kingi get in touch with him.
According to sources, Ndii was arrested by a Mr Aleng Peter Gimwani of the Flying Squad together with five other officers.
Alenga who picked Ndii a few minutes ago from Leopard Beach Hotel, told Ndii’s wife that they were taking him to Diani Police Station however efforts to trace Ndii did not bear any fruits as it has been established that he is not at the station.
When contacted, the Coast region police commandant Larry Kieng said he had no idea of any arrest.
Comments
Anonymous says
https://scontent-dft4-1.xx.fbcdn.net/v/t1.0-9/13325501_10209501602835288_4436837872063167676_n.jpg?oh=144e5a634855c3c62a67a55d2e961784&oe=5A91C00F
Patrick says
Tht Is Being Corward
Anonymous says
They want to Msando him!
Anonymous says
Those are actions of mad cow disease with an ICC direct ticket.
Anonymous says
The Media Houses keep on parroting about Raila’s swearing in and what his image will be! They need to stop the nonsense, Raila is not the only person with an image! Uhuru and his police are killing people and the media turn a blind eye and look the other way; every time Raila sneezes, they talk of his image! Stop the hypocracy and report the news equitably. This regime is in the league of Robert Mugabe of Zimbabwe where there was no freedom of expression or assembly. If you don’t give wanainchi outlet to express their frustration, they will resort to revolt against their own government. Pacifying them with the barrel of a gun will not work. Uhuruto will not kill their way to power, once people have rejected him. All we need is new credible election in Kenya; that is not asking for much. It will give Uhuruto legitimacy and credibility instead of yapping about Raila credibility. Uhuru stole the election, was an ICC inductee, unleaded his police force on killing spree and the media never talk of his image. The media are either biased or, Uhuruto’s money is working on them too.