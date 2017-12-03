BREAKING: Dr Ndii Missing At Diani Police Station, May Have Been Transfired To Nairobi

Arrested NASA chief strategist Dr David Ndii who arrested on Dunday evening and briefly detained at Diani Police station cannot be traced.

Family and party officials could not find him. Police will modt likely transfer him to Nairobi via road using old flyinh squard Peogeot cards.

Ealier it was reported thus:

Officers from the flying squad have a few minutes ago arrested David Ndii over his recent remarks about the People’s Assembly.

Ndii was picked from his Leopard Beach Hotel in Kwale where the police had earlier surrounded it something that prompted NASA leader Raila Odinga to ask him not to cooperate with the Police until governors Ali Hassan Joho of Mombasa and his Kilifi counterpart Amason Kingi get in touch with him.

According to sources, Ndii was arrested by a Mr Aleng Peter Gimwani of the Flying Squad together with five other officers.

Alenga who picked Ndii a few minutes ago from Leopard Beach Hotel, told Ndii’s wife that they were taking him to Diani Police Station however efforts to trace Ndii did not bear any fruits as it has been established that he is not at the station.

When contacted, the Coast region police commandant Larry Kieng said he had no idea of any arrest.