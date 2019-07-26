Breaking: DPP orders for arrest of Waititu , wife Susan Ndung’u

Director of Public Prosecutions Noordin Haji, on Friday, ordered the arrest of Kiambu Governor Ferdinand Waititu.

His wife and daughter have also been asked to present themselves for questioning.

A statement issued by the DPP’s office indicated that 11 other suspects are also wanted over the loss of Ksh588 million in shoddy deals.

Waititu is being sought over the irregular awarding of a tender for the upgrading of roads in Thika, Limuru, Gatundu North, Juja and Ruiru sub-counties.

The tender was awarded to M/s Testimony Enterprise Limited. Sleuths believe that the owners of the said company are close associates of the first-term governor.

According to the press release, a total of Ksh147,274,055.39 was irregularly paid to the firm.

M/s Testimony Enterprise Limited was also given a tender to supply various goods and services to the county government and paid another Ksh74,216,444.40.

This brings the total amount that was paid to the company to Ksh221,490, 499.80.

Bank records show that Ksh25,624,500 was transferred to accounts which are directly linked to Waititu.

Part of the money was used to purchase the Bienvenue Delta Hotel which is owned by the governor and his wife.