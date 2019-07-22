Breaking: DPP Haji orders for the arrest of Treasury CS Rotich

Director of Public Prosecutions Noordin Haji has ordered for the arrest of Treasury CS Henry Rotich.

While speaking to the media, he explained that he issued the order after reviewing documents from the investigation of the Kimwarer and Arror dam scandal.

Treasury Principal Secretary Kamau Thugge, David Kimosop, the former Kerio Valley Development Authority (KVDA) Managing Director, EAC PS Susan Koech and Treasury Chief Economist, Kennedy Nyachiro are also expected to be arrested.

The investigations established that government officials flouted all procurement rules.

“On September 18, 2018, DCI received complaints on operations at 2 dam projects –Arror and Kimwarer. Investigations revealed that the conception, procurement and payment processes were riddled with massive illegalities.

“Public corruption is a blatant abuse of power. Our message to every law-abiding Kenyan is that we are going to stand by you,” Haji spoke.

Haji and his colleague from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations, George Kinoti, flew to Italy on June 10, to conclude investigations into the Arror and Kimwarer dams scandal.

The two met their counterparts in Turin to discuss the progress of the multi-billion shillings scandal.

The DCI was probing the possible loss of Ksh21 billion meant for the construction of the two multi-purpose dams in Kerio Valley.

Kinoti started the investigations in December 2018 and because of the complex nature of the case, has sought help from state organs including the National Intelligence Service.