Breaking: DPP Haji orders for arrest of former Kasarani MP Elizabeth Ongoro

The Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission has been given consent by the Director of Public Prosecution (DPP) Noordin Haji to charge former Orange Democratic Movement and ex-Kasaranii Member of Parliament, Elizabeth Ongoro, and her husband Ferdinand Masha Kenga.

The two are among a list of 21 individuals targetted by the agency.

EACC took to Twitter on Friday, October 25, to announce that the 21 were wanted over allegations of embezzlement of Public Funds amounting to Ksh48.9 million over the construction of a non-existent secondary school in Kasarani.

The commission established that the award of the contract for the construction of the non-existent Kasarani Girls High School was made without due regard to procurement laws.

They were also accused of failing to follow procurement laws by officials of the Kasarani National Government Constituency Development Fund (NG-CDGF).

Ongoro, her husband and the other 19 suspects were ordered to surrender themselves to the Integrity Centre in Nairobi.

Two suspects were arrested on Friday morning, October 25, and will be arraigned in court after processing.

“We found out that the school does not exist and payments were made to different individuals and companies associated to the National Government Constituency Development Fund patron and committee members for services not rendered,” Twalib Mbarak stated in a statement posted on Twitter.

Ongoro failed to retain her Kasarani seat in 2017 after she defected from ODM to Musalia Mudavadi’s Amani National Congress (ANC). Reports had it that she fell out with ODM leader Raila Odinga.