Breaking: DPP drops conspiracy to commit murder charges against Governor Obado, lack of evidence!

BREAKING DPP drops murder charge against Obado in Sharon’s killing citing lack of sufficient evidence.

@ODPP_KE

has been all hype but no substance

The DPP drops murder charge against Obado in Sharon's killing. I knew this case will be swept under the carpet. When a politician is involved in a Murder or Corruption then you know who goes and cleanses them, they will be set free eventually. Meanwhile, This! pic.twitter.com/cIhTxUNXe4 — BRAVIN™ (@IamBravin) May 7, 2019