Breaking: DPP drops conspiracy to commit murder charges against Governor Obado, lack of evidence!

BREAKING DPP drops murder charge against Obado in Sharon’s killing citing lack of sufficient evidence.
has been all hype but no substance
I knew this case will be swept under the carpet. When a politician is involved in a Murder or Corruption then you know who goes and cleanses them, they will be set free eventually.
Meanwhile, This! pic.twitter.com/cIhTxUNXe4
— BRAVIN™ (@IamBravin) May 7, 2019
Okoth Obado Trial fails to start after the MIGORI Governor filed an application seeking Sharon Otieno family Layers be removed from the case. Obado argues that the case should be Prosecuted by the state & not family lawyers. via @SethOlale pic.twitter.com/dx76JMBQJP
— Dala Fm Kenya (@Dalafmkenya) May 7, 2019
