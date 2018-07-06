BREAKING! DPP orders the arrest of Governor Waititu for Misuse of Public funds

Director of Public Prosecution is investigating Kiambu Governor Waititu over Misuse of public funds, for irregularly awarding his son, wife, daughter and 6 members of his family contracts worth Ksh573 Millions and how he managed to purchase 3 properties worth Ksh1.8 Billions in Nairobi within 10 months in office.

This comes after DPP Noordin Haji approved the arrest of Busia Governor Sospeter Ojaamong who is now cooling his heels in police cell.

More to follow