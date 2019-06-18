Breaking: DP Ruto’s blogger Robert Alai arrested

Blogger Robert Alai has been arrested in Nairobi a day after police warned him over publishing of photos of terror victims on social media.

The vocal blogger has since been escorted to DCI.

Mwanablogu @RobertAlai amekamatwa jijini Nairobi siku moja tu baada ya @DCI_Kenya kumonya kuhusu kuchapisha picha za waathiriwa wa shambulizi la kigaidi kwenye mtandao wa kijamii. — Ma†e †ongola ™ (@Mate_Tongola) June 18, 2019

The National Police Service on Monday criticised Kenyans who have been posting gruesome photos from the Wajir attack.

In a statement, it said,

Press Statement. As we mourn our fallen heroes, posting of their pictures online by one blogger is very unfortunate, inhuman, glorifies terror & is tantamount to supporting terrorism. This is indeed the lowest we can go. We condemn this act in the strongest terms possible. pic.twitter.com/OOtvb2vQJw — National Police Service-Kenya (@NPSOfficial_KE) June 17, 2019

Confirming the arrest of Blogger Robert Alai shortly. Seems the DCI have been sent to collect him. — Lord Abraham Mutai (@ItsMutai) June 18, 2019

Alai had posted bodies of some of the Kenyan police officers whose vehicle ran over an Improvised Explosive Device over the weekend.

About 12 Police officers were killed following an Al-Shabaab attack in Wajir East after their vehicle was blown up by an explosive yesterday morning.