Breaking: DP Ruto’s blogger Robert Alai arrested

Blogger Robert Alai has been arrested in Nairobi a day after police warned him over publishing of photos of terror victims on social media.

The vocal blogger has since been escorted to DCI.

The National Police Service on Monday criticised Kenyans who have been posting gruesome photos from the Wajir attack.

In a statement, it said,

Alai had posted bodies of some of the Kenyan police officers whose vehicle ran over an Improvised Explosive Device over the weekend.

About 12 Police officers were killed following an Al-Shabaab attack in Wajir East after their vehicle was blown up by an explosive yesterday morning.

