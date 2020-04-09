BREAKING: DP Ruto to address the nation, to donate millions to COVID-19 fund

DP Ruto who has been missing in action is set to resurface via an address to the Nation from his Karen office. The DP seem to have been bullied by Kenyans online who have questioned his whereabouts after he suddenly went under since Coronavirus hit the headline.

Statistics indicate that Coronavirus is deadly especially on people with pre-existing conditions like diabetes, high blood pressure, cancer, AIDS/HIV, Asthma and also the elderly.

Majority of haters are hoping that he will be announcing his resignation but reality is that he is likely to make public his personal contribution to COVID 19 fund. He is famous of giving huge donations and therefore this is an opportune time to download some of the money he has made since joining government.

Ruto who is branded as the high priest of corruption will most likely make a personal donation of Ksh.20million to the COVID fund to throw a challenge to his competition mainly Raila Odinga and Musalia Mudavadi.

Well, the good bible says that donations should not be broadcast from rooftops but instead should be given with right hand without the left hand knowing.