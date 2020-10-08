BREAKING: DP Ruto rally disrupted by police in Nyamira county, crowd dispersed using tear gas

Police have disrupted a fundraiser event that was set to be presided over by Deputy President William Ruto at Kebirigo secondary school.

The police said the meeting was cancelled since it failed to observe the strict security protocols announced by the National Security Advisory Council (NSAC) as was articulated by the Head of Public Service Joseph Kinyua.



A video clip circulated on social media showed a large contingent of anti riot police officers dispersing the crowed that had assemblec at the venue of the fundraiser.

Despite the presence of tens of anti-riot police, the police boss peacefully dispersed those who had attended the fundraiser telling them to go back home peacefully as the harambee had aborted.