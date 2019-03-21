Kenya Today

Kenya News, analysis & in-depth reports

BREAKING: DP Ruto orders arrest of chief who told truth over Turkana hunger deaths

Leave a Comment

Signs of dictatorship as Ruto fires and arrests chiefs in Turkana for giving true information about deaths as a result of drought and hunger in Turkana. Deaths have been confirmed by locals, chiefs and media but Ruto is saying this are FAKE NEWS and is attempting to suppress the truth by intimidating chiefs.

Ruto’s wife Rachel posted FAKE pictures giving FOOD to the people of Turkana who have been affected with hunger and droughts. It emerged photos were from 2014. This is a SCAM so that ksh 2B can be diverted. Kenyans be careful.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Disclaimer

Contact

Privacy and cookies