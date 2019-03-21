BREAKING: DP Ruto orders arrest of chief who told truth over Turkana hunger deaths

Signs of dictatorship as Ruto fires and arrests chiefs in Turkana for giving true information about deaths as a result of drought and hunger in Turkana. Deaths have been confirmed by locals, chiefs and media but Ruto is saying this are FAKE NEWS and is attempting to suppress the truth by intimidating chiefs.

Ruto’s wife Rachel posted FAKE pictures giving FOOD to the people of Turkana who have been affected with hunger and droughts. It emerged photos were from 2014. This is a SCAM so that ksh 2B can be diverted. Kenyans be careful.



Deaths from hunger. Death toll from starvation rises to nine 7 people reported dead in Tiaty, Baringo. Lokis, Tirioko, Silale wards most affected

Some residents relying on wild fruits. CS Wamalwa flags off food in Turkana

23 counties facing famine owing to drought #FridayNight pic.twitter.com/my9ihkEkdR — Citizen TV Kenya (@citizentvkenya) March 15, 2019

Those who are on denial about #hunger in #Turkana, #Baringo, #WestPokot and over 10 other counties in Kenya are eyes off, ears off, handsoff and everything off.#ClimateChange47@ClimateChange47 — Armstrong Ongera (@ArmstrongOngera) March 21, 2019

We were promised in strong terms that no Kenyan will die of hunger. "As Jubilee, we shall ensure No Kenyan DIES because of hunger". That was in 2013. The promise was made in broad daylight. Now, the people who died in Baringo & Turkana coz of hunger, are they from Mongolia? — Philip Etale (@EtalePhilip) March 18, 2019

How can a Big leader in this nation claim that people are not dying of hunger in Turkana seriously and you say u can lead our country in 2022 ur not serious if you can't know the situation of your people… pic.twitter.com/ThogSARHMd — Ongaga Ongags (@OOngags) March 20, 2019

Kenyans On Twitter are on the Neck of Dennis Itumbi for using 2014 Photos to Lie that Mama Rachel Ruto donated Foodstuff to aid Hunger Victims in Turkana and Baringo #KTNPointBlank — Charles Mark Dienya (@MarkDienya) March 20, 2019