BREAKING: DP Ruto humiliated, DPP Haji confirm Raila was right, 21B Looted via Dams scandal

From the Office of the DPP Official Twitter hadle

DPP’S Press Statement on Investigation concerning Kerio Valley Development Authority (KVDA) and Rift Valley Water Services Board.

He confirms the amount paid out for “dams” is 21 Billion and the actual contractual amount is 65 Billion. Yule jamaa wa kutangatanga anayesema ni 7 Billion paid out and every single shilling can be accounted for ajue DPP hajavuta bhangi.

