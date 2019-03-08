BREAKING: DP Ruto humiliated, DPP Haji confirm Raila was right, 21B Looted via Dams scandal

From the Office of the DPP Official Twitter hadle

DPP’S Press Statement on Investigation concerning Kerio Valley Development Authority (KVDA) and Rift Valley Water Services Board.

He confirms the amount paid out for “dams” is 21 Billion and the actual contractual amount is 65 Billion. Yule jamaa wa kutangatanga anayesema ni 7 Billion paid out and every single shilling can be accounted for ajue DPP hajavuta bhangi.

DPP'S Press Statement on Investigation concerning Kerio Valley Development Authority (KVDA) and Rift Valley Water Services Board #AntiCorruption_ODPP pic.twitter.com/PdLAIGs1tT — ODPP_KE (@ODPP_KE) March 8, 2019

Ruto should be arrested for misuntterances & trying to manipulate investigative authorities alone,kudos DPP dig till we slay our first mega-thief — Thanos Did Nothing Wrong (@muya_gichigi_ll) March 8, 2019

Dr,Dp prophet WSR said its 7bn…. Ako wapi sasa!! — Doss (@simako_dominic) March 8, 2019

Ruto has been on record saying only 7b has been paid out! He needs to be arrested to help the police with investigations as he seems to have more knowledge that may help the investigators — Jacob Okal (@jacokal) March 8, 2019

The figure is "close to 21bn". 7bn is not close to 21bn — maina (@mainat) March 8, 2019

21B lost?Sir,are you sure?Coz Tanga Tanga Private Investigators and Hustlers International have assured us it is only 7 Billion? — JM. (@TheMachira) March 8, 2019

Plus they should explain the motives behind quantifying a whopping 7billion as "only"! — Musaa 🇰🇪 🇺🇬 (@Akwabi) March 8, 2019

In this regard, you must do the following:

– Those mentioned must take compulsory leave with half salaries.

– Katwa Kigen cannot continue chairing the body tasked with recovery of assets acquired through corruption.

3. Urgent transfers of officials in those embassies affected. — Jakatwenga (@opargoo) March 8, 2019

William can shed some light as a very interested party. Since he doesn't want @RailaOdinga asking him questions, kindly follow it up… He said he would be failing in his job if he didn't follow the figures.https://t.co/mttXHuNf6u — John Ogola (@jjogola) March 8, 2019

Start by recovering Murkomens house in Karen. Before 2013 , his only known business was a cattle dip in Iten — Ngumbau Mwana'a Ngumbau 🔰 (@Kambarage2017) March 8, 2019

Seems the Pope's call was indeed received this time and the correct message passed hehe. Mtaambia nini watu! — Douglas Orang'i (@Douglasorangi) March 8, 2019

Ruto coming out and refuting claims that only 7 billion lost but not 21B , is itself interfering with the ongoing investigations, who is he?is Ruto an investigating body? How did he know,?@DCI_Kenya Should ignore him and his numbers and recover the over 21B lost — Meja (@Mmejah_1) March 8, 2019

This is the best news have heard today. It truly cancels the lion fights for #MtuWetuNonsense by frequent defenders of the 21 billions….. @MbadiHon was right recently….. Let investigation bodies do their work…. Suspects to record statements not advice. Period — shadrack musau (@denzelshady) March 8, 2019

C.M.C. di Ravenna Società has a €300,000,000 7.500% Senior Notes due 2021 at an aggregate principal amount of its 7.500% Senior Notes due 2021 (the “Notes”). The Notes will bear interest at a rate of 7.500% per annum. Where will they get money to pay if they are insolvent? pic.twitter.com/YdjL2wRzdi — Africa Notes of Change 🌎🌓 (@AfricaClimate) March 8, 2019

The Only patriotic Newsworthy item I can vehemently keep on Re-reading it over the weekend. Its " 21B"! I Like the last punchline of the letter…"The cardinal principle of fair hearing &presumption of innocence to all shall apply before any decision.. " #AntiCorruption_ODPP — Kenyan Korow (@YussufAkorow) March 8, 2019