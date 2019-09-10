Breaking: DP Ruto dealt with a big blow as IEBC nullifies Mariga’s Kibra Candidature

Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) has nullified the candidature of Jubilee’s Kibra candidate MacDonald Mariga over missing details from the voters register.

According to IEBC, Mariga is not a registered Voter as required by the Law.

Section 24(1)(a) of the Elections Act (Chapter 24 of the Laws of Kenya ) prescribes that one of the qualifications necessary for a person to be nominated by a political party to contest for a parliamentary seat (whether National Assembly or Senatorial) is that one must be a registered voter.

Efforts by former Kakamega Senator Boni Khalwale and MP Nixon Korir to find a way forward with IEBC on the matter did not bear any fruits as IEBC returning officer Beatrice said she could not arbitrate on the matter.

Mariga was earlier in the day issued with a Jubilee Nomination Certificate before proceeding to the IEBC for clearance. He had even kick started his campaigns in Kibra.