Breaking sad: DP Ruto close associate Kevin Rono dies in a road accident along Langata road

Today at 0740hrs, near Carnivore. DP Ruto’s close associate a Mr Kelvin Rono left Weston hotel, drove towards Langata rd at high speed but his journey fatally ended as his car was involved in grisly accident near Sunshine Secondary school killing him instantly.

Rono is the 3rd ally of DP Ruto office to die in a road accident in that side of the City, last year a presidential escort officer was killed on Southern by-pass

Police said Kelvin K Rono, lost control of the vehicle, hit several trees before landing on a perimeter fence where the car caught fire and was extensively damaged with the said occupant trapped inside the vehicle.

May God rest his soul in eternal peace

