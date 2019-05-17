Breaking: DP Ruto ally ex CS Rashid Achesa arrested as DP watched

Former sports culture CS Rashid Achesa was today arrested as a helpless DP Ruto watched in disbelief

Former Sports CS Rashid Echesa has been arrested in connection with the killings in Matungu.

Regional commander Rashid Yakub confirmed Echesa was arrested in Kakamega town on Friday evening, just after he had left a function attended by Deputy President William Ruto in Kakamega.

Echesa and Ruto were among attendees of a function hosted by former Kakamega Senator Boni Khalwale, who announced his defection from Ford-K to Jubilee.

Yakub said police are still searching for suspects in connection with the Matungu killings.

Kakamega Senator Cleophas Malala and Mayoni MCA Libinus Oduor were also arrested earlier and the two, alongside Echesa, will appear in court on Monday.

Matungu MP Justus Murunga was given six hours to surrender or be treated as the key suspect in the killings.

Echesa and Murunga had tried to escape using the DP’s convoy.

Murunga was successful, while Echesa was caught.

Interior CS Fred Matiang’i on Thursday declared a massive security operation in Kakamega to eliminate a terror gang that has killed more than 30 people in less than four months.

He announced the deployment of more police officers, including the elite General Service Unit, to crush the gang.