Breaking: Diplomatic war deepens as three Somalia officials denied entry at JKIA

Three Somalia officials have been denied entry into Kenya at Jomo Kenyatta international airport for lack of visas despite holding diplomatic passports.
Kenya has occasionally differed with Somalia over oil deposits along the Indian ocean.
more to follow…

