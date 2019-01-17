Breaking: DCI Police Arrest more Alshabaab terror suspects in Kiambu

Anti-terrorism police unit have arrested two suspects at Two Rivers mall in connection to the Dusit D2 attack which happened on Tuesday afternoon.
The suspects are said to be running jewelry shop (Taj Jewelers) at the mall.
So far police have in custody three people privy to the Dusit D2 attack that lasted 19 hours. Two men were arrested in Ruaka and Eastleigh while the other was one of the attacker’s wife.
The lady was identified as Violet Kemunto.
Comments
Anonymous says
Uhuru Jubilee Govt Stop hiding information to kenyans? How many dead in Riverside and in El Adde? The fair families and The People of Kenya wants the Truth!
kneegrow wrote: ↑
Thu Jan 17, 2019 12:54 am
Thanks be to God its all over. 14 innocent citizens slain. May their souls rest in eternal peace.
Rescue stage entered into recovery and investigation stage. The last official count is 21 innocent lives lost. 5 terrorists dead.
I suspect the 50 missing are either wounded or dead. Going by westgate mall model, i suspect the dead here will be around 100 or more. Governments always hide information.
Unga Robo says
Unga Robo says
Unga Robo says
Anonymous says
Anonymous says
