Breaking: DCI Police Arrest more Alshabaab terror suspects in Kiambu

Anti-terrorism police unit have arrested two suspects at Two Rivers mall in connection to the Dusit D2 attack which happened on Tuesday afternoon.

The suspects are said to be running jewelry shop (Taj Jewelers) at the mall.

So far police have in custody three people privy to the Dusit D2 attack that lasted 19 hours. Two men were arrested in Ruaka and Eastleigh while the other was one of the attacker’s wife.

The lady was identified as Violet Kemunto.

More to follow…