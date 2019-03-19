Breaking: Detectives intercept 17billion hustler’s fake currency at Barclays bank

Officers from the Flying Squad have intercepted $20 million (Ksh.2 billion) in a safe inside a Barclays Bank branch in Nairobi.

Three people; one foreigner and two Kenyans, were arrested at the Barclays Bank, Queensway Branch in Nairobi’s Mama Ngina street. They are currently in police custody as police pursue more leads.

No official confirmation on whether the money is real currency or fake but business was brought to a standstill when the officers ambushed the suspects following a tip off.

Sources say the three were ambushed as they stashed the money in a safe deposit box.

The probe is underway at the mama Ngina drive in Nairobi.

The operation is currently being led by flying squad Nairobi boss Moses Yego.

The #FakeCurrencyAtBarclays must have been a safe custody item… So bank not liable as such. No branch can normally hold such an amount in their books. — The Gilbert (@BarongoGilbert) March 19, 2019

UPDATE: Flying Squad discover a safe containing KSh. 17 billion fake currency at Barclays Bank, Queens way branch. #K24NewsCut with @shikshaarora14 . — K24 TV (@K24Tv) March 19, 2019

This 17 BILLION story DOES not ADD up. It is EITHER a game or COUNTRY is ROTTEN to the CORE and from the CORE. "Barclays Bank" — Mutahi Ngunyi (@MutahiNgunyi) March 19, 2019

Why would anyone print 17 billion fake currency? How much is the cost of printing it in as of itself? 🤔 How long does it take to count 17 billion shillings? Banks rarely have cash in billions. Do flying squad have capacity to count such cash? Mnatubeba ufala sana!#UshenziKE pic.twitter.com/I4Uz3Ef8H2 — Wanjikũ Revolution™ (@WanjikuRevolt) March 19, 2019

Ksh 17 billion found at @Barclays_Kenya by @DCI_Kenya is REAL MONEY and NOT FAKE. Money, dam scandal and the recent chopper crash all linked. Sources at DCI indicate money was being kept for a leading politician. — Robert Alai (@RobertAlai) March 19, 2019

Officers from Flying Squad acting on a tip have reportedly discovered KSh. 17 billion fake currency stashed at a safe in Barclays Bank, Queens way branch. This is bad, Sh17B!! — Kenya West© (@KinyanBoy) March 19, 2019

