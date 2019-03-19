Kenya Today

Breaking: Detectives intercept 17billion hustler’s fake currency at Barclays bank

Officers from the Flying Squad have intercepted $20 million (Ksh.2 billion) in a safe inside a Barclays Bank branch in Nairobi.

Three people; one foreigner and two Kenyans, were arrested at the Barclays Bank, Queensway Branch in Nairobi’s Mama Ngina street. They are currently in police custody as police pursue more leads.

No official confirmation on whether the money is real currency or fake but business was brought to a standstill when the officers ambushed the suspects following a tip off.

Sources say the three were ambushed as they stashed the money in a safe deposit box.
The probe is underway at the mama Ngina drive in Nairobi.
The operation is currently being led by flying squad Nairobi boss Moses Yego.

more to follow…

