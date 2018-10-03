BREAKING: Detained Governor Okoth Obado RUSHED TO HOSPITAL After Collapsing In Prison

Migori Governor Okoth Obado has been rushed to the Kenyatta National Hospital (KNH) after he allegedly collapsed at Industrial Area Remand Prison where he is being being awaiting bail application hearing at the high court next week.

Reports indicate that the governor was being held in pathetic conditions after social media uproar that indicated that he was getting preferential treatment.

The details of what exactly happened are not yet clear but our sources says the governor doesn’t look good at all.

Sources indicate the governor has been admitted at the Kenyatta National Hospital private wing

More to follow>>>