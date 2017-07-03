Breaking: How DESPERATE Uhuru plan to RIG August polls

How Uhuru Kenyatta will subvert democracy and manipulate elections on 8th August

Leaked intelligence on Jubilee plans for the 2017 election indicate an elaborate plan put in place by Uhuru Kenyatta to repeat the 2013 election malfeasance that will see him fraudulently declared duly elected present.

The highly secretive plan is being driven by a loyal team of handpicked technical experts personally hired by Jubilee’s presidential candidate Uhuru Kenyatta.

Sources advise that an alarmed President Uhuru, after reviewing NIS polls showing a resurgent Raila Odinga handing Uhuru Kenyatta a first round defeat in the forthcoming, on Friday evening Uhuru disbanded his previous Technical Team and brought in new experts.

Our source advise that the experts were carefully picked from 17 counties in their perceived stronghold regions of Rift Valley, Central and parts of Eastern with the intention to by-pass the BVR and conducting elections using the manual register.

The plan follows months of preparation that involve creation of a new illegitimate duplicate voter register which is to be used to mirror that of IEBC.

The illegitimate register has reportedly already been patched on safcom Result Transmission System infrastructure that will transmit results to the outlawed IEBC’s National Tallying Centre at Bomas.

When this happens, IEBC will not know that results have been cooked coz the manipulation will be done away from their infrastructure. It will also be difficult to identify and even get evidence out of it.

Uhuru’s vote rigging experts will then use the personal register on a database formula which they had already successfully experimented with in the Kericho County Senatorial by election when KANU candidate defeated the Jubilee candidate but was never declared winner since the gap in numbers between the candidates remained constant.

Uhuru’s election winning plan is said to require the confidential cooperation from IEBC’s Technology Team and this is the reason the IEBC Director for ICT James Muhati was reinstated last week after serving compulsory leave for month after being found guilty of hacking and sabotaging IEBC systems.

Unless NASA coalition is able to forestall these plans, experts opine that Uhuru is headed for an emphatic, albeit fraudulent, landslide win in the August 2018 elections