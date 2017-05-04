BREAKING: DESPERATE to be seen to Act on Corruption , STATEHOUSE ORDERS EACC RAID on Top Lands Commission Officials

EACC has raided the homes of Muhammad Swazuri and other senior officials at the Lands commission on Thursday, the raid is alleged to have been instigated by top Statehouse operatives who are desperate to create an impression that Uhuru is fighting corruption.

The raid is part of a probe into corruption claims in SGR compensation.

‘The National Lands Commission declared all titles deeds issued by Uhuru at the Coast to be FAKE, after the declaration is when their troubles started’- a land expert noted

Parliament and EACC have raised questions over the payments. But the anti-corruption agency said the morning raids did not bear any fruit,