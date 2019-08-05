Demonstrations rock Homa bay following cremation of Ken Okoth, done against Luo CONSTITUTION

Residents of Homa-bay town have filed the streets in disgust following the Saturday morning cremation of the late Kibra mp Ken Okoth.

The residents wondered why the European widow to Ken decided on “burning” their son.

In what clashed with Luo cultural beliefs, the residents said they were not happy with the occurrences after the demise of the fallen mp who succumbed to cancer.

The residents said they will perform cultural rituals for the fallen son of the soil.

They also urged women who have children of politicians or men in general to come out in good time and not after the demise of the husbands in a wealth fight.



Meanwhile Anwar Sadat adds:

Ken Okoth’s wife is free to marry, set free from the institution of marriage by Ken’s death according to Christian practice.

If Okoth had stated in his will that he would want to be buried at State house, would they have buried him there?

By rushing Ken to Kariakor and burning him, ODM left his mother with a pain more worse than his passing. It’s even more sad than this injustice was orchestrated by people who understood Luo constitution.

I really feel the pain of Mama Ken. Even burying Banana in Ken’s place won’t help much.