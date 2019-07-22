Breaking: Ruto ally Treasury CS Rotich ARRESTED, detained at to DCI over Corruption

Treasury cabinet secretary Henry Rotich has surrendered to DCI headquarters following order from the director of public prosecution Noordin Haji to have him arrested over the Arror and Kimwarer dams scandal.

