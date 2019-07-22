Breaking: Ruto ally Treasury CS Rotich ARRESTED, detained at to DCI over Corruption

Treasury cabinet secretary Henry Rotich has surrendered to DCI headquarters following order from the director of public prosecution Noordin Haji to have him arrested over the Arror and Kimwarer dams scandal.
BREAKING: Treasury CS Henry Rotich surrenders at the DCI Headquarters moments after DPP Haji orders for his arrest over Arror and Kimwarer dams scandal. pic.twitter.com/w2LdoMCb4g
— Citizen TV Kenya (@citizentvkenya) July 22, 2019
1. Henry Rotich surrenders to DCI after DPP Haji orders his arrest plus others. Hoping this is not another #UshenziKE game of musical chairs. pic.twitter.com/jKnZ9s43NJ
— Wanjikũ Revolution™ (@WanjikuRevolt) July 22, 2019
Treasury CS Rotich Henry and his PS Thuge to be arrested for Looting Arror and Kimwarer dams. Here is a list of the rest of the other suspected thieves who will be arrested alongside Henry Rotich and the offences they will be charged with (pic 3) pic.twitter.com/AmGROHhZXQ
— Lord Abraham Mutai (@ItsMutai) July 22, 2019
