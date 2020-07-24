BREAKING: CS MATIANGI is not hospitalized over COVID-19

The Interior Ministry has dismissed reports alleging that Cabinet Secretary Dr. Fred Matiang’i is admitted in hospital.

“To all members of the public, please disregard the fake news and misinformation being spread on various outlets that CS Dr Fred Matiangi is hospitalized. The claims are completely untrue,” the Ministry tweeted on Friday.

This comes after reports emerged on social media alleging that Dr. Matiang’i had been hospitalised after testing positive for COVID-19.

Earlier this week, there were reports that two Cabinet Secretaries and Government Spokesperson Cyrus Oguna had contracted the coronavirus.

Oguna, who initially dismissed reports on his alleged hospitalisation, has since come out to confirm that he has tested positive for COVID-19 and that he is admitted at an isolation and treatment facility.

“Recently, having come from an assignment out of town, I developed mild coronavirus related symptoms and got tested. The results came back positive for Coronavirus and I am now receiving medical care and responding well to treatment at an isolation and treatment facility,” said Oguna on Friday.