Breaking: CS Farida Karoney’s father buried hours after road accident

Mzee Edward Kiprotich Karoney, who is the father of Lands Cabinet Secretary, Farida Karoney, has been laid to rest in his Kapsabet home, a day after he died in a road accident.

Several top government officials, among them Education CS Prof George Magoha, Energy CS Charles Keter, Public Service CS Margaret Kobia, Trade CS Betty Maina, and Water CS Simon Chelugui, attended the funeral to condole with their colleague’s family.

Karoney’s, who was a staunch Muslim, has been buried in accordance with Islamic interment rites.

Others who attended the burial include Principal Secretaries Nicholas Muraguri, Belio Kipsang, and Chief Administrative Secretary Gideon Mung’aro.

Mzee Karoney was eulogized as a hardworking and loving father who fought for the interests of the girl child.

On Tuesday, President Uhuru Kenyatta and his deputy, William Ruto, were among leaders who led the country in mourning the death of Karoney’s father.

Mzee Karoney died at the Kapsabet Referral Hospital in Nandi County where he was taken after he was bit by a boda boda rider while crossing a road.

“We have lost a man who cherished and was a strong champion for education in his community as can be seen through his children,” said President Kenyatta.