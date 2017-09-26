Crowds are already building up along university way as anti-IEBC demonstrations gain momentum. Security has also been heightened by anti-riot police. Various media houses are also on location.
In Kisumu thousandss have taken to the streets in what many see it as a peaceful demonstrations, so far no violent confrotation with the police.
BREAKING: Crowds Building Up Near IEBC Offices as Anti-IEBC Chiloba Demonstrations Gain Momentum
Comments
baba Tiffany says
kudos
Kipyegon says
Like it or not, elections shall be held. If not so, that mchawi called raila should withdraw his name from the ballot and Uhuru will be declared winner. Their demands cannot be met in the short timeline and this means NASA know they can’t win so they don’t want democracy. Let them sleep and dream again. We can’t change everything u want just to please a certain mchawi. Iebc have learnt from their mistakes and maraga said if there shall be a problem again he will act again. So let us give iebc the environment it requires is. NASA can as well quit from the race
edwin says
style up man I wonder which school you went to and if you use your senses.
Anonymous says
Kipyegon,u r xo stupid,We want a level playground,and that’s what you fear watu wa Jupilee.
Eddie says
That’s not how it works Mr Kipyegon. SCOK handed down their ruling but the main culprits who bungled the will of the people by committing election fraud are still in office. Now how is that OK with some quarters,cos with NASA that’s completely out of the question. We cannot be led to elections by the same criminals who were not committed to free and fair elections. These people just don’t seem to see the magnitude of their whole debacle. NASA won’t participate in the coming elections knowing too well where the IEBC,CHILOBA & CHEBUKATIS loyalties lie. We are not kids to be messed around with.