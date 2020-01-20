Breaking: Court remands Hon Babu Owino for shooting club DJ

Embakasi East MP Babu Owino will remain in remand for the next seven days.

The court on Monday has ordered that a probation bail report be filed by the probation department within seven days.

According to Chief Magistrate Francis Andayi, the views of the victim, Felix Odhiambo has not been mentioned on whether bail should be granted or not.

The report will, therefore, include the views of the DJ on Babu’s release.

The court will rule on whether he will be granted bail on January 27.

The Embakasi East MP Paul Ongili alias Babu Owino has been charged with the attempted murder of Felix Odhiambo commonly known as DJ Evolve at B-club on Friday last week.

He has also been charged with behaving disorderly while carrying a firearm.

The MP is said to have become disorderly while carrying a pistol and firing one round of ammunition while intending to shoot at the DJ.

While appearing before chief magistrate Francis Andayi on Monday, Babu has denied all the charges preferred against him.

Babu is represented by lawyers Dunstan Omari, Cliff Ombeta and five others.