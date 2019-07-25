Breaking: Court orders for the arrest of Gov. Nyong’o ,sister Risper Nyagoy

Fresh arrest warrants were issued by the court, on Thursday, against Kisumu Governor, Anyang’ Nyong’o, and his sister, Risper Nyagoy.

This is in relation to an application filed by their nephew, Kenneth Odhiambo, in December 2018, seeking to have them both arrested for contempt of court, following the ruling on their highly publicised inheritance case.

Odhiambo was also seeking to have his other siblings, Susan Mudhune, Esther Nyong’o and Mary Owiti committed to civil jail.

The two were reportedly committed to civil jail for a period of one month.

Governor Nyong’o and his sister had been ordered by Justice Tripsisa Cherere to include all children belonging to their two sisters, as beneficiaries of their late father’s multimillion-shilling property.

The property includes 100 acres in Miwani and flats along Jogoo Road in Nairobi, as well as others parcels of land in Manyatta, Tamu, Milimani estate and East Rata in Seme sub-county, Kisumu.

Justice Cherere had also revoked letters of administration and certificate of confirmation of grant that placed Nyong’o and the sister as the sole controllers of the estate, during her ruling.

The two had moved to have Odhiambo application dismissed back on April 17, 2019.