BREAKING: Court Nullifies Jubilee’s Nixon Korir Election As Langata MP, Orders Fresh Polls- DP Ruto Man DOWN!

Latest breaking news indicate that the high court has nullified the Langata constituency election of Hon Nixon Korir as area MP in the August 8th polls.

The ODM candidate Hon Oscar Omoke filed the petition in which he wanted the court to nullify the Langata constituency election on grounds that it was marred with irregularities that could have influenced the win by Nixon Korir.

And Langata Member of Parliament Nixon Korir took the witness stand to testify in a petition challenging his election as Langata MP.

It was a matter of when and not why the by election was to be ordered. Hon Korirr the face of DP Ruto in Nairobi campaigned on looks than substance, the area is dominated by ODM supporters and is part of the former Langata constituency that was represented by PM Raila Odinga.

It was alleged that Jubilee imported voters from Rift valley but still they could not match the locals who are passionate ODM supporters.