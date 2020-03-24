BREAKING: Coronavirus cases rises to 25, spreading to rural areas- Health CS confirms

The number of Coronavirus cases is now on the acceleration lane with confirmed cases now double at 25. Health CS Mutahi Kagwe has confirmed 9 new cases.

“82 samples were tested and we received nine people who have tested positive,” The CS said during a press conference.

He said the cases are spread out in Nairobi, Mombasa, Kilifi and Kwale counties a sign that its getting worse and is now in the rural counties.

“We have always felt that they have extra exposure and have taken measures,” he said.

Out of the nine cases, seven are Kenyans while two are foreigners.

Of the seven, three have contracted it from other confirmed cases while the four from other countries.

“They have been taken into isolation and are being monitored by our personnel,” he said.

The CS said tracing of contacts is ongoing.

The total number of close contacts stands at 745. Out of this 98 have been discharged after completing 14 days quarantine.

Earlier, the government listed 57 places where Kenyans can go for quarantine as the country continues to fight the spread of the coronavirus.

In the list, the government has given names of hotels, universities, resorts and lounges.

They have also given the location, full board rates in dollars, available rooms and the contact person(s)