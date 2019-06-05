Breaking: Class 4 pupil commits suicide in Uriri, Migori county

A Class Four pupil has committed suicide at their home in Dago area, Uriri Sub-county.

The event that happened on Tuesday evening has prompted the Police who have since launched investigations.

Uriri Sub-county Police Commander Peter Njoroge said the body of the boy aged 12 was found by family members hanging on a rope on a tree within their homestead.

The police commander said investigations were ongoing to establish the Class 4 pupil at Dago Primary School committed suicide.

The boys bod’y was moved to Migori Level Four Hospital pending an autopsy.

The death of the pupil come amid soaring cases of suicide in Migori County.

Speaking in Migori County last week during a funds drive at Onyalo Primary School in Suna-East Sub-county, Homa Bay Woman Representative Gladys Wanga asked parents and guardians to spend time with their children to understand what they go through and avert such extreme cases.